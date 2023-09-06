Ghana’s Martinson Ampadu adjudged overall winner at Africa Muscle Super Show

Cash prizes and an opportunity to claim a pro-card were up for grabs at the Africa Muscle Super Show, which took place at the weekend.

Ampadu was adjudged the winner in the men's physique category, and also picked up the ultimate prize on the day after emerging the overall winner of the bodybuilding contest.

"The competition was not easy, but I came here with one purpose, and that was to win. So, I am glad I did so, and I am grateful to all my fans who offered me moral and financial support to be here,” he told the GNA.

"I am already looking forward to winning more medals for Ghana in future competitions, and I will keep on working hard to get to the top.”

Meanwhile, Van Calebs, who is the manager of Ampadu, congratulated his athlete for his splendid display at the championship and called on the bodybuilding associations to empower bodybuilders in the country.

"We need more of such competition in Ghana, and currently my athlete is preparing for the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) competition later in September," he rallied.

The Africa Muscle Super Show was organised by the World Amateur Bodybuilding Association (WABBA) Ghana.

