How to Access Your SSNIT Benefits Before Age 60 in Ghana

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) serves as Ghana’s primary pension scheme, established under the National Pensions Act, 2008 (Act 766), to provide income security for workers after retirement or in cases of invalidity.

While the standard retirement age remains 60 years, the law makes provision for contributors to access their benefits earlier under specific conditions such as early retirement, permanent disability, or death. This guide outlines the legitimate avenues for accessing SSNIT benefits before age 60, based on official regulations and procedures.

1. Early Retirement at Age 55

SSNIT

Eligibility Requirements

You may choose to retire voluntarily at 55 instead of waiting until 60 if you meet these conditions: Age: You must be at least 55 years old but below 60.

Contributions: You must have contributed for at least 180 months (15 years) under Act 766, or 240 months (20 years) under PNDC Law 247.

What You Will Receive

Early retirees receive a Reduced Pension, which is a monthly payment lower than that of those retiring at 60. The reduction occurs because the pension is paid over a longer period, and the Early Age Reduction Factor is applied.

Pension Right Calculation

Your pension right determines the percentage of your average salary received as a pension: Minimum: 37.5% for 15 years (180 months) of contributions

Maximum: 60% for 35 years (420 months) or more

Each additional year beyond 15 adds 1.125% Example: If you retire at 55 with 15 years of contributions, you will receive 37.5% of your average best three years’ salary, reduced further for early retirement.

How to Apply

Visit any SSNIT office.

Submit your SSNIT or Ghana Card, proof of retirement or resignation, and bank details.

Complete the application form and collect an acknowledgement slip. Monthly pension payments will be made directly into your bank account and continue for life.

2. Invalidity Pension (Disability at Any Age)

Disability

Who Qualifies

You can access SSNIT benefits at any age if you are declared permanently incapable of gainful employment due to disability.

Requirements

You must have contributed for at least 12 months within the last 36 months before becoming disabled.

You must be certified permanently invalid by a recognised medical officer and confirmed by SSNIT’s Medical Board.

Types of Disability Covered

Permanent physical disability preventing work.

Permanent mental incapacity making employment impossible.

What You Will Receive

A monthly invalidity pension based on your contribution history and salary.

Application Process

Submit a medical report and employer letter (if applicable) to any SSNIT branch.

Appear before SSNIT’s Medical Board for assessment.

If confirmed, complete the provided forms with three passport-sized photos and bank details. Payments continue until death. If you recover, the pension ceases, but previously paid sums are not refundable, and your contributions remain valid for future benefits.

3. Survivors’ Benefits (When a Contributor Dies)

death

Purpose

If a contributor dies before retirement, their dependants receive financial compensation.

Eligibility

For active contributors: Must have paid at least 12 months of contributions in the last 36 months before death.

For pensioners: If the contributor dies before age 75 under Act 766 (or 72 under PNDC Law 247), survivors may claim the benefit.

Beneficiaries

Spouse

Children (under 18 or in full-time education)

Nominated dependants or court-approved beneficiaries

What They Receive

A lump sum equivalent to: The value of 15 years of guaranteed pension (under Act 766), or

The remaining pension up to age 72 (under PNDC Law 247).

How to Apply

Submit at least two proofs of death, such as a death certificate, medical certificate, or burial permit.

Provide a valid ID, birth certificate (for minors), and bank details.

SSNIT will verify and pay the benefit directly into each beneficiary’s account.

Important Notes

You Cannot: Withdraw SSNIT like a savings account.

Use SSNIT benefits as loan collateral (except Tier 2 funds for mortgages).

Retire before 55 under normal conditions. Changes Under Act 766 (from January 2020): Workers retiring at 60 no longer receive a lump sum from SSNIT. This is now handled by Tier 2 fund managers. SSNIT only pays monthly pensions. Tax Implications: Monthly pensions are tax-exempt.

Lump sum payments to survivors may attract different tax treatments. Consult a tax expert for advice.

Summary

There are three legal ways to access SSNIT benefits before age 60: Early retirement at 55, with at least 15 years of contributions (reduced pension). Invalidity pension, available at any age if permanently disabled. Survivors’ benefits, payable to dependants when a contributor dies before retirement.

Final Advice