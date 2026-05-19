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Wee smoker threatens Kosoa Police over alleged extortion (video)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 07:02 - 19 May 2026
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A viral video posted on Crime Check Ghana’s Facebook page shows a man accusing Kasoa police officers of corruption and extortion during arrests of suspected marijuana users. The Ghana Police Service has not yet responded to the allegations, which have sparked mixed reactions online.
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  • A viral video shared on Crime Check Ghana’s Facebook page shows a man accusing Kasoa police officers of corruption and extortion linked to arrests involving marijuana users.

  • The man claims police focus more on arresting “wee” smokers while allegedly ignoring armed robbers, and says suspects are sometimes forced to sell belongings to pay for their release.

  • He also issued a threatening warning to police officers, though the allegations remain unverified and authorities have not yet officially responded.

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A man believed to be a ‘weed’ smoker has gone viral after publicly accusing officers of the Ghana Police Service in Kasoa of corruption, extortion and targeting suspected weed smokers instead of armed robbers and violent criminals.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for threatening police and military officers begs Shatta Wale for help (video)

The video, which was shared on the Crime Check Ghana Facebook page, shows the visibly angry man directing sharp criticism at the Kasoa Police while alleging that some officers unlawfully extort money from suspects arrested for possessing marijuana (weed).

In the video, the man accused officers of prioritising money over fighting serious crime.

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“You Kasoa police, you never learn. You are only interested in dirty money and corruption,” he said.

He further alleged that police officers frequently arrest young men over suspected marijuana possession and then demand money from them before granting release.

According to him, some suspects are pressured into selling personal belongings to raise money after being arrested.

READ ALSO: Police arrest man in viral video who threatened to kill security officers

“When you're arrested by Kasoa Police, they tell you to sell your phone and your properties to get money for them. What are you using your salaries for?”he questioned.

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The man also challenged the police to focus their attention on violent crime instead of drug users.

“You say you are arresting weed smokers. Go and arrest armed robbers and thieves instead of harassing weed smokers,” he stated.

At one point in the video, the man appeared to threaten the police, declaring that he was prepared to confront them openly after allegedly being arrested the previous day.

“We are ready to rise against you. I’m at the pragya station, come and look for me. I’m the one you arrested yesterday,” he said.

READ ALSO: Police Inspector arrested over alleged armed robbery attacks on 8 mobile money vendors in Kumasi (Video)

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The video has since generated widespread reactions on social media, with some users condemning the man’s threatening comments while others raised concerns about recurring allegations of police harassment and extortion in parts of the country.

Concerns about police corruption and extortion have repeatedly surfaced in recent times. A recent story could be cited when a Police Inspector was arrested over alleged armed robbery attacks on 8 mobile money vendors in Kumasi.

Another case was reported where 5 police officers in Accra and Ashanti Region were interdicted over viral bribery videos.

Despite raising his concerns, people involved in Police threatening videos end up arresteed. An instance could be cited where the Police arrested a man in a viral video who threatened to kill security officers.

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