Ghanaian celebrities who have posed as Anas

Some Ghanaian celebrities have portrayed the feared and most talked about ace Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in their latest photos, here are some of the best.
The documentary titled “Number 12” brought together a host of Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, EL, Prince David Osei, Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin and others.
The exposé by award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas took the country by surprise after the first screening was done on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 with some people questioning his methods of revealing the truth.
Ghanaian celebrities got excited as usual and took to posting hilarious photos of their various renditions as Anas.
Here are some of the best renditions;
READ MORE: Tonto Dikeh replies Majid Michel’s post in tongues