Ghanaian celebrities who have posed as Anas

The documentary titled “Number 12” brought together a host of Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, EL, Prince David Osei, Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin and others.

The exposé by award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas took the country by surprise after the first screening was done on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 with some people questioning his methods of revealing the truth.

Ghanaian celebrities got excited as usual and took to posting hilarious photos of their various renditions as Anas.

Here are some of the best renditions;

Khadijat,Nikki Samonas and Obuobi 1 all of TV Africa

Afi Schwarsenegger

Gifty Osie

Empress now ANASWA live on fb now A post shared by Empress Gifty Gh (@empress_gifty) on Jun 8, 2018 at 2:30am PDT

Nikki Simonas

Ohemaa Woyeje