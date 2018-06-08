Pulse.com.gh logo
Ghanaian celebrities who have posed as Anas


#Number12 Here are all the Ghanaian celebrities who have posed as Anas in solidarity and support of his work

Some Ghanaian celebrities have portrayed the feared and most talked about ace Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in their latest photos, here are some of the best.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
The documentary titled “Number 12” brought together a host of Ghanaian celebrities including Nana Ama McBrown, Yvonne Nelson, EL, Prince David Osei, Sandra Ankobiah, Salma Mumin and others.

The exposé by award-winning Ghanaian investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas took the country by surprise after the first screening was done on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 with some people questioning his methods of revealing the truth.

Ghanaian celebrities got excited as usual and took to posting hilarious photos of their various renditions as Anas.

Here are some of the best renditions;

Khadijat,Nikki Samonas and Obuobi 1 all of TV Africa

play

Afi Schwarsenegger

Ah what is this? . #ghanafuo #ghanacelebrities #viral

A post shared by Ghanafuocom (@ghanafuodotcom) on

Gifty Osie

Empress now ANASWA live on fb now

A post shared by Empress Gifty Gh (@empress_gifty) on

Nikki Simonas

Ohemaa Woyeje

play
 

