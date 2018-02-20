news

Rapper Ypee whose remix of his Hip-hop track "Meye Guy" is trending in Ghana has showered praises on Sarkodie.

The Kumasi-based rapper who made $50,000 at age 19 and owns about 3 cars at age 21 has told Pulse.com.gh that he will buy an expensive Benz vehicle for Sarkodie.

According to Ypee, Sarkodie's controversial verse in his song "Meye Guy" is a blessing and has helped attract massive airplay on top radio and TV stations across the country.

READ MORE: Patapaa will not perform at my funeral - Sarkodie fires in Ypee’s song

"Sarkodie is like a Man Of God; if he blesses you and introduces you to the world, you will automatically seal your spot," Ypee said.

He added that Sarkodie’s verses on Kurl Songx’s "Jennifer Lomotey", Kwesi Arthur’s "Grind Day", Jupitar’s "Enemies", etc made these songs extremely popular.

Watch Meye Guy Remix Video ft Sarkodie &