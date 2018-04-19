Stop teasing artistes when they don’t win awards - Joey B

Joey B advice critic to stop teasing and hooting at artiste who don't win awards at VGMA.
In the rightful thinking of Joey B, such artistes should be rather encouraged than teasing at them.
In Ghana, artistes who fail to win any awards after getting nominations are trolled on social media for various reasons.
Citing the aftermath of 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards as a case study, artistes like Patapaa, King Promise, et al. were mocked by Ghanaians on social media simply because they failed to win in their respective categories.
Joey B who couldn’t stand the trolls took to social media particularly Facebook to spit venom on those making mockery of some artistes because they failed to win an award.
“You want to know why Ghana Music isn't going where it's supposed to go? the problem is You. How do you mock an artiste when he/she doesn’t win in a competition? I just cannot fathom this. Aren’t we supposed to wish the artiste better luck next time? you dampen one’s spirit by putting them down while they’re trying to achieve something. Let's do better, let's uplift ourselves”, Joey B posted on Facebook.
Well, do you think Ghanaians delight in making a mockery of artistes go a long way to dim their motivation to excel in our music industry as postulated by Joey B? Let’s get interactive by sharing your opinion on the matter in the comment box.