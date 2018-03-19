Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L, others


Highest Feast Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L, others (Video)

"The 'Highest Feast' brought together people who I take inspiration for my career and life," said Sarkodie.

Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L, others
Rapper Sarkodie has shared a video of his first ever "Highest Feast" featuring prominent personalities and people who helped him reach the top.

"This is a gathering where I bring together a few of my closest people that I cherish, respect and appreciate so much. The idea for the 'Highest Feast' is to bring together these noble people under one roof, have a good time and connect.

Sometimes, you see yourself clearly until you see yourself through the eyes of others.

They all played different roles in my life and are all equally important. Some of them, I take inspiration for my career and some of them, for life in general," Sarkodie divulged in the video.

Sarkodie - Highest Feast (AfroExcellence) play Sarkodie feasts with Kenpong, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, E.L, others

 

READ MORE: This photo of Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa’s daughter is so adorable

The first annual feast took place at his resident last Saturday, March 17.

In attendance were Kennedy Agyepong of Kenpong Group of Companies, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, Moses Foh-Amoaning, Sarkodie's Legal Advisor Cynthia Quarcoo, Fredrick Nuamah, Pro. Edward S Ayensu, rapper E.L and many others.

Watch the full video below.

