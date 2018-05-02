You are still twisting your words on air - D-Black to Halifx

news

CEO of Black Avenue Muzik record label, Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, better known by his stage name D-Black, has taken a swipe at Halifax for twisting his words during interviews about Wisa Greid's bailout saga.

There were reports that Hiplife performer Wisa Greid was provided financial assistance to pay for his fine by Zylofon Media employee, Ansah Addo Halifax.

However, Wisa Greid in several posts on his social media handles indicated that his fine was paid by his record label and some friends at Ghana Tourism Authority.

In an interview today on Hitz FM, Halifax Ansah-Addo said that I asked for Wisa's management to call me if they needed the money to pay the fine and they called.

But, reacting to this, D-Black took to Twitter to fire back at him saying "Brov. No one from Wisa’s management called u. We’ve spoken about this with u and ur still twisting words on air and come talk differently when you talk to us. Smh" he tweeted.