Home > News > Local >

3 persons jailed for indiscriminate dumping of refuse


In Court 3 persons jailed for indiscriminate dumping of refuse

The jailed persons are Mawuli Kumodzie, Peter Nytel and Abdul Razak, who were grabbed by an AMA task Force after littering some parts of the city.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three persons have been sentenced to to eight months imprisonment each by the La Sanitation and Motor Court for indiscriminately dumping refuse around Accra.

The jailed persons are Mawuli Kumodzie, Peter Nytel and Abdul Razak, who were grabbed by an AMA task Force after littering some parts of the city.

READ ALSO:  We'll return to vote for you in 2020 - Nana Addo's evicted neighbours

The three were initially charged to pay a GH₵600.00 fine equivalent to 50 penalty units, but the charge was overturned into a sentence after they failed to pay the fine.

The court presided over by Her Ladyship Juliet Duduo, sentenced the trio to eight months imprisonment for contravening Act 851 section 56 (a) and (b) of the Public Health Act 2012.

Four other persons, namely Diana Doudu,19, Regina Tsotsoo Money, 41, Elizabeth Serwaa 47, and Grace Akolatse, 38, were also handed the same sentence but were freed after managing to pay the GH₵600 fine each, bringing the total amount to GH₵4,200.

Meanwhile, the cases of four others who are also being trialed for dumping waste at unauthorized places have been adjourned to 5th April, 2018.

READ ALSO: Corrupt Officials: Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus

The four are of Sulley Muntari , 21, Mathew Akrofi 45, Michael Oko 24 and Hakeem Salifu 26.

The AMA is embarking on an operation to clamp down all those who indiscriminately litter the city.

As a result, a task force has been put in place to move from place to place to check for defaulters and subsequently arrest them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 World Happiness Report: Somalia is a happier place to live than Ghana according to report 2018 World Happiness Report Somalia is a happier place to live than Ghana according to report
Second Lady: We can make it in Africa – Samira Bawumia Second Lady We can make it in Africa – Samira Bawumia
Corrupt Officials: Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus Corrupt Officials Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus
Nima Flagstaff House: We'll return to vote for you in 2020 - Nana Addo's evicted neighbours Nima Flagstaff House We'll return to vote for you in 2020 - Nana Addo's evicted neighbours
Warning: Social media circulation of nude photos condemned Warning Social media circulation of nude photos condemned
Fulani Attacks: I'll deal with nomadic Fulani herdsmen - Nana Addo assures Fulani Attacks I'll deal with nomadic Fulani herdsmen - Nana Addo assures

Recommended Videos

Video: I don't have time for sex - Obinim Video I don't have time for sex - Obinim
Local News: Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss Local News Former COCOBOD Boss Charged With 27 Counts Of Financial Loss
Kwesi Pratt: Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels? Kwesi Pratt Why Can't KNUST Even Make Solar Panels?



Top Articles

1 Child Labour Police rescues 14 trafficked minors from Volta Lakebullet
2 Corruption Money laundering, fraud charged against Dr Stephen Opunibullet
3 Immigration 86 Ghanaians deported from USA arrive in Ghanabullet
4 Commercial Sex Workers Suhum residents fume over operations of brothelbullet
5 Criminals Oda Police grab kingpins in Royal Motors robbery after...bullet
6 Gays Grant us our rights - Homosexuals call on Parliamentbullet
7 Crime 5 fuel station armed robbers arrested at Asante Mampongbullet
8 Corruption Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for causing...bullet
9 Watch Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
10 Galamsey Menace Deputy Speaker calls for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
9 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
10 Local News Police arrest men with bombs at Odorkorbullet

Local

Joe-Osei-Owusu.jpg
Law Enforcement We’re pampering wrongdoers too much – Dep Speaker
Illegal Beverages Fake foreign alcoholic drinks producer arrested
Justice Court orders rape suspect to produce BECE certificate
In Volta Region FDA discovers poison in banku and okro that killed 6