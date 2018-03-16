3 persons jailed for indiscriminate dumping of refuse

news

Three persons have been sentenced to to eight months imprisonment each by the La Sanitation and Motor Court for indiscriminately dumping refuse around Accra.

The jailed persons are Mawuli Kumodzie, Peter Nytel and Abdul Razak, who were grabbed by an AMA task Force after littering some parts of the city.

READ ALSO: We'll return to vote for you in 2020 - Nana Addo's evicted neighbours

The three were initially charged to pay a GH₵600.00 fine equivalent to 50 penalty units, but the charge was overturned into a sentence after they failed to pay the fine.

The court presided over by Her Ladyship Juliet Duduo, sentenced the trio to eight months imprisonment for contravening Act 851 section 56 (a) and (b) of the Public Health Act 2012.

Four other persons, namely Diana Doudu,19, Regina Tsotsoo Money, 41, Elizabeth Serwaa 47, and Grace Akolatse, 38, were also handed the same sentence but were freed after managing to pay the GH₵600 fine each, bringing the total amount to GH₵4,200.

Meanwhile, the cases of four others who are also being trialed for dumping waste at unauthorized places have been adjourned to 5th April, 2018.

READ ALSO: Corrupt Officials: Shoot-to-kill politicians who steal our money - A-Plus

The four are of Sulley Muntari , 21, Mathew Akrofi 45, Michael Oko 24 and Hakeem Salifu 26.

The AMA is embarking on an operation to clamp down all those who indiscriminately litter the city.

As a result, a task force has been put in place to move from place to place to check for defaulters and subsequently arrest them.