Kweku Baako reveals that “prominent” lawyer tried bribing Anas


The yet-to-be premiered Number 12 undercover documentary, is expected to expose the rot at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jr. has revealed that a well-known lawyer attempted to bribe investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to edit out scandalous findings against “a man” in his yet-to-be premiered piece.

Speaking on Metro TV, Mr Baako said he will not mention the name of the lawyer.

“Look, this one, this GFA one, there was an attempt to bribe him, OK.”

“There was an attempt because there is a lawyer – and I’m sorry I won’t mention his name, of course, he may know it is him, maybe he is watching us – who is close to Anas and who knew that this job was going on, and I think he went and did some ‘Okro mouth’, so, somebody now tries to give him money to go and give to Anas.”

“The lawyer took the money and was scared to go and deliver it to Anas. So, eventually, he [lawyer] had to go back to the man and say: ‘[I couldn’t deliver the bribe], take it’. But of course, we have found out. He’s a lawyer, very good lawyer, a prominent lawyer,” Mr Baako Jr. said.

Mr Baako said the undercover piece took over 2 years to compile.

The documentary will be shown for the first time at the Accra International Conference Centre on June 6, 2018.

