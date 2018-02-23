Home > News > Local >

'Mentally challenged' woman stabs 32-year-old son to death


A 52-year-old woman who is suspected to be mentally unstable has stabbed her son to death at Kuli near Dzodze in the Volta Region.

The woman whose name is Gladys Kporkporvi Tegah, stabbed her 32-year-old son because she did not want to take her monthly prescribed medication.

A court registrar magistrate narrated that the suspect, Gladys Kporkporvi Tegah, fled into a neighbour’s room when Cassius Tegah her son came with a nurse to give her mother a monthly prescribed medication.

Upon seeing her son with the nurse, Gladys fled into a neighbour’s room.

The deceased followed his mother into the neighbour’s room to get her to take her medication. Unknown to Cassius, the mother was hiding a knife in her cloth which she later used to stab him in the chest.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident fled for their safety and later took Cassius to the hospital.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect after allegedly committing the crime locked herself in the room.

The Dzodze Police were informed about the horrific incident, and they have detained the suspect for interrogations including a medical examination.

