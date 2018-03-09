Home > News > Local >

Police car loaded with crates of ‘beer’ sends social media into frenzy


A viral photo of a Police patrol car carrying what looks like crates of beer has taken over Ghanaian social media.

A Police vehicle loaded with crates of beer has piqued the attention of many Ghanaians on social media users.

The Ghana Police Service have been in the news in recent times, following the increase in robbery cases across the country.

The Police and other government officials have, however, pledged to do their best to stop the menace.

But if the latest photo of this Police vehicle is anything to go by, then they must be ready with some serious explanations.

A viral photo of a Police patrol car carrying what looks like crates of beer has sent social media into a frenzy, with many Ghanaians quickly delivering their verdicts.

Whiles some saw it as normal, others felt it was inappropriate for a Police vehicle to be used in conveying alcoholic beverages.

It is currently unknown what the drinks were meant for and what actually was the reason behind it being transported in a Police car.

However, in this era where social media can be really ruthless, this Police vehicle is currently trending with people assigning all kinds of memes to the said photo.

