President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated his concern about how “spurious” allegations gain traction in the media.

In a tweet Saturday, the president retweeted (reposted) a comment he made on January 17, 2018 in which he cautioned against “emerging” trend were allegations quickly gain the character of “scandal” or an “act of corruption.”

“I think it is also worth pointing out that we should be careful about the new trend that appears to be emerging, where any allegation, no matter how spurious, quickly gains the character of a ‘scandal’ or ‘an act of corruption’ even when it is shot down,” he said.

The president concern came after he reported the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, to the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) for influence peddling.

Mr Nyantakyi is captured in a yet to be released investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas claiming he has the president in his pocket.

On Saturday, the Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako, clarified that Mr Nyantakyi never said he has the president in his pocket.