The Vice Chairman of the Defense and Interior Committee of Parliament has disclosed that Ghana’s military high command fully endorsed the U. S military deal before it was brought to Parliament.

Collins Owusu Amankwaa said Ghana’s military high command made inputs and subsequently greed with every word of the deal..

In an interview with JoyNews, Mr Amankwaa said the committee met with the top hierarchy of the military before it was brought to Parliament.

He said with this background, he does not understand the controversies arising after the deal was made public.

He added that the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Attorney General’s Department also made inputs.

“The military High Command were involved at every level. So what you see there is an agreement all stakeholders made inputs in. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Attorney General all contributed.”

The Ghana-US Military deal has been a subject of heated controversy after it became public knowledge.

This led to a demonstration by the Ghana First Patriotic Front which was fully supported by the opposition NDC.

The US Ambassador and the government of Ghana have stated repeatedly that the agreement doesn’t grant the US the power to build a base, but many hold the agreement to be a sellout of Ghana’s sovereignty for 20 million dollars, an amount Hassan Ayariga, founder and leader of the All People’s Congress APC has vowed to pay to government to cancel the agreement with the US.