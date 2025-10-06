'I’ve forgiven him, but we’re not friends' - Bulldog Opens Up About Shatta Wale Fallout

Ghanaian music executive Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, widely known as BullGod, has opened up about the turbulent period he endured while managing dancehall sensation Shatta Wale, revealing that the experience nearly cost him valuable professional relationships within the entertainment industry.

In an interview, BullGod described Shatta Wale as “one of the most difficult artistes I’ve ever worked with,” citing his unpredictable personality, controversial outbursts, and tendency to disregard agreed plans.

He recalled,

[From left to right] Bulldog and Shatta Wale

ADVERTISEMENT

He insulted my boss at Charterhouse, and I was working with them at the time. That nearly cost me a lot. I made so many enemies just managing Shatta Wale.

According to BullGod, that particular incident put him in an awkward position , torn between loyalty to his artiste and maintaining his credibility in the industry. “Managing him felt like a test. I just hope I passed,” he added with a wry smile.

He went on to share how Shatta Wale would frequently agree to show appearances or commitments, only to cancel them without warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said,

You can have an agreement with him, and the next morning he will decide not to go for the engagement

Bulldog

BullGod recounted one memorable incident involving the Ghana Music Awards, where organisers agreed that Shatta Wale would perform just one song.

ADVERTISEMENT

He revealed,

We had an agreement during the meeting that he would perform only one song , but he went on stage and did something completely different

The manager also noted that Shatta Wale’s confrontational approach to media engagements added to the chaos. “He would go on Joy FM, have issues there, and before you know it, he’s moved to YFM continuing the same argument,” BullGod recounted, admitting that managing the aftermath of such drama often proved exhausting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the turbulence, BullGod was quick to acknowledge the success they achieved together, particularly Shatta Wale’s triumphant return to the Ghana Music Awards stage after years of absence. “After he came back, we managed to get him nominated ,and he won,” he proudly shared.

Shatta Wale and former manager Bulldog

He also praised Shatta Wale’s unmatched influence and connection with fans across Ghana. “He’s an incredible musician. He understands the streets, he knows the game, and whether people like it or not, Shatta is the Dancehall King of Ghana,” he declared.

Reflecting on his journey, BullGod admitted that the experience taught him valuable lessons in patience, resilience, and adaptability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Working with Shatta was tough, but it made me a better manager. I learnt how to navigate people and situations better

READ MORE: 10 African Songs That Made Their Way Into Global TV and Film