Mahama orders probe on alleged drug trafficking via suspicious flights at KIA

President John Dramani Mahama has ordered a full-scale investigation into allegations of drug trafficking and money laundering linked to two suspicious flights at Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The claims, first raised by Assin South MP Rev. John Ntim Fordjour during a press conference on April 1 have sparked nationwide concern, prompting swift action from the government.

My attention has been drawn to allegations made at a press conference by an honourable member of parliament, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, regarding two suspicious flights arriving at the Kotoka International Airport suspected to be involved in drug trafficking and money laundering. Government takes all allegations seriously…

In a statement shared on X, President Mahama reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling drug-related crimes head-on. He has tasked key security agencies—including the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), the Police CID, the National Investigations Bureau (NIB), and the National Security Coordinator—to collaborate with Rev. Fordjour and conduct a thorough probe.

The President assured Ghanaians that his government remains resolute in its fight against illicit drug operations. He also referenced a recent $350 million drug bust by the NIB as proof of the government’s determination to root out drug trafficking networks.

We will maintain zero tolerance for using Ghana as a transit or final destination for drugs or drug trafficking. The NIB made a high-profile bust of drugs last week, with a street value of $350 million.