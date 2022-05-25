Afrochella Festival 2022 announced; dates, programme outline and more revealed

This year's outdoor urban festival has been themed “AfroFuturism” - a term created to reflect on the past, explore the future and create a progressive path for the present African diaspora.

Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and vibrant work showcased by the continent's many emerging creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs.

To bring “AfroFuturism” to life, Afrochella’s music festival will be transformed to encompass several cultural concepts - all created to take a step into the future of art, music, fashion, culture and food. Each area will bring together a mosaic of local artists, musicians, culinary enthusiasts and creatives to design an interactive and unexpected universe for festival-goers to enjoy.

“As we embark on another year of celebrating African culture, Afrochella will bring "Afrofuturism" to life through our core elements of music, art, fashion and food. We will explore the endless possibilities of what “Afrofuturism” could look like in 2022 and beyond.” - Abdul Karim Abdullah, CEO & Co-Founder of Afrochella.

"As one of the most celebrated cultural moments in Ghana, this year we have the exciting challenge of bringing 20,000 travelers to the country. We plan to not only achieve this goal but to make Ghana the premier destination for all travelers around the world.” - Kenny Agyapong Jr., COO & Co-Founder of Afrochella.

The Afrochella Festival will comprise of 25 designers in fashion and the arts as well as 35 food vendors featuring cuisines from all over the continent including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, Senegal, and more.

The Afrochella Expo will kick off on December 18th and run through December 31st. The experience will feature the following flagship events and elements:

Rising Star Challenge: Artists across the African continent will have the opportunity to submit their musical profiles for a chance to perform at the 2022 Afrochella Festival. The 1st place winner of the Rising Star Challenge will win a grand prize of $2,500, a studio session with an acclaimed producer, and more.

● AFRO EXPO 2022: A two-week expo with a series of conversations in the world of culture, technology, health, sustainability, music, and art to connect the diaspora to opportunities on the ground.

● Fashion Night Out: Afrochella presents Fashion Night Out, an evening to celebrate the innovation and beauty of African Fashion and its multi-talented designers with art installations and live performances.

● Afrochella Music Museum: A museum-like experience that will take the audience on a journey through the past into the future with live performances, art installations, and digital and printed imagery.

● Afrochella Talks: A conversation series dedicated to discussing African business, music, food, and creativity.

● New Year’s Eve Celebration x PVO: Afrochella partners with PVO to bring in the New Year with an unforgettable end-of-year celebration.