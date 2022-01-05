The popular African music carnival hosted in Accra, Ghana came off this year in December at the El Wak Sports Stadium. The outdoor event was flooded by thousands patrons of which a significant number are Africans in the diaspora.
All the lit moments that made Afrochella the best Detty December 2021 outdoor event [Watch]
Afrochella returned this year with a bang and it has left ‘lituation’ memories that will last until the next.
The music show which came with body arts painting, stands for African dishes, merchandise, drinks and more saw a highlight performance from Wizkid who seized a moment to preach African unity amidst the Ghana vs Naija debate sparked by Shatta Wale.
Other acts likes King Promise, Stonebwoy, Lojay, Gyakie and Ayra Starr also mounted the stage to thrill patrons of the ecstatic show which is currently the most attended event within this Yuletide season.
Check out the videos below for some of the best highlights from Afrochella which makes its the “dettiest” December event in 2021.
