RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

All the lit moments that made Afrochella the best Detty December 2021 outdoor event [Watch]

Authors:

Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro

Afrochella returned this year with a bang and it has left ‘lituation’ memories that will last until the next.

All the lit moments that made Afrochella the best Detty December 2021 outdoor event
All the lit moments that made Afrochella the best Detty December 2021 outdoor event

The popular African music carnival hosted in Accra, Ghana came off this year in December at the El Wak Sports Stadium. The outdoor event was flooded by thousands patrons of which a significant number are Africans in the diaspora.

Recommended articles

The music show which came with body arts painting, stands for African dishes, merchandise, drinks and more saw a highlight performance from Wizkid who seized a moment to preach African unity amidst the Ghana vs Naija debate sparked by Shatta Wale.

Other acts likes King Promise, Stonebwoy, Lojay, Gyakie and Ayra Starr also mounted the stage to thrill patrons of the ecstatic show which is currently the most attended event within this Yuletide season.

Check out the videos below for some of the best highlights from Afrochella which makes its the “dettiest” December event in 2021.

Authors:

Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sadiq Abdulai bans King Promise's music videos from playing on 3 Music TV

Sadiq Abdulai bans King Promise's music videos from playing on 3 Music TV

Shatta Wale slams 'disrespectful' Rema for saying he wants 10 Ghana girls to ease stress

Shatta Wale and Rema

'Kasapreko must cancel his deal' - Netizens express disgust over Shatta Wale's rape tweet

Shatta Wale

Ghana vs Naija: Shatta Wale’s approach wrong but his concerns valid - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale