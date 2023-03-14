23 students donate towards John Dumelo's campaign ahead of Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries

In his first attempt, which was also the first of his opponent, who succeeded her late husband in the contest, Mr. Dumelo lost after garnering 37,478 votes representing 48.3% as against Mrs Alhassan’s 39,851 votes, equivalent to 51.4%.

The results seemed to have gone in favour of John Dumelo despite his defeat because he gained an 8.7 percent vote increase for the NDC while the NPP lost 5.9 percent votes from its previous performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This makes Mr. Dumelo confident as he claims the coming election is his time to clinch the seat for the NDC for the second time in history since Rebecca Akweley Adotey’s victory in 1996.

Talking to his Twitter page, John Dumelo thanked his friends for the kind gesture.

"Was humbled to receive the leader of 23 ladies who contributed a total of 1,850gh towards my campaign. The ladies( who are friends) are students from Legon, Knustford and UPSA. Im truly grateful. Together let’s make Awayaso West great again! #2ndcoming #JD2024" he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT