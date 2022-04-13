Pulse Ghana

The Asantehene will take part in the upcoming 2022 ‘Memphis in May International Festival.’ This year’s edition will pay homage to Ghana’s culture and heritage from May 3 to 9, 2022 as the festival honours a specific foreign country every year amidst many events.

A special event, known as the Black Star Black Tie Gala, will be held in the city on May 6 to celebrate Otumfuo’s 72nd birthday and the artistes, including Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, and Stonebwoy, will stage a concert to celebrate the King on the day.

Otumfuor has thanked the artistes for accepting to honour him.