Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, to thrill Otumfuor at his 72nd birthday in the US

Kofi Boateng

3 of Ghana’s biggest artistes, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame will join forces to perform at the 72nd birthday celebration of the Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu II.

Otumfour Osei Tutu II
The programme will occur in Memphis in the United States of America (USA) on May 6, 2022.

Sarkodie and Otumfour Osei Tutu
The Asantehene will take part in the upcoming 2022 ‘Memphis in May International Festival.’ This year’s edition will pay homage to Ghana’s culture and heritage from May 3 to 9, 2022 as the festival honours a specific foreign country every year amidst many events.

Otumfour Osei Tutu II and Okyeame Kwame
A special event, known as the Black Star Black Tie Gala, will be held in the city on May 6 to celebrate Otumfuo’s 72nd birthday and the artistes, including Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, and Stonebwoy, will stage a concert to celebrate the King on the day.

Otumfou Osei Tutu II and Stonebwoy
Otumfuor has thanked the artistes for accepting to honour him.

He added that Sarkodie and Okyeame Kwame have demonstrated interest in his projects over the years, and he appreciates their efforts.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

