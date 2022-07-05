A man who promised to invest in my career demanded sex in return — Feli Nuna

But she told the host that she declined the offer.

“I had someone who told me he wants to be my godfather because he will be working with me closely, but he has to sleep with me. He said it was to break the barrier and familiarize with me, so we have to do the work.”

Feli Nuna clashed with social commentator, Kwame A-Plus on United Showbiz’s some weeks about the same issue.

A Plus had questioned the role of Feli's boyfriend in her music career, claiming that if he will not invest in her career then she should not expect anyone to invest in her.

"You have a boyfriend who does invest in your career but you want someone else to invest in you but if they say they are interested in you, you have a problem with that?"

Feli Nuna was not pleased with his comment and replied that his boyfriend is not an investor.

"My boyfriend is a proud Poet and a Research Scientist. He is not an investor even though he sponsored one of my music videos. He has sense more than you (A Plus). He supports me as his woman. He is not into the music business, my job as a musician has nothing to do with him. When I go to an investor or go to a label, it is me as Feli Nuna that is going and I am going as a professional musician. I am not going for you to come and have a personal interest in me or sleep with me before you help me or work with me."