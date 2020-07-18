On Saturday, July 18, Ahuofe Patri caused a stir on social media with new racy photos.

The “Boys Kasa” series star rocked bikinis with waist beads and a hat.

“Starring Baby Girl as Eve,” Ahuofe Patri captioned the photo.

Immediately, she dropped the photo, some celebrity friends who couldn’t get over it left comments on the post.

“I am your Adam,” kalybos said but rapper Amerado disputed, saying: “Forget @kalybos1 lemme be your Adam”.

Actress Salma Mumin, and singers, S3fa and Bigail also reacted to the photo.