This caught the attention of Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, who was visiting the estate on Saturday, January 23.

She shared a video on her Instagram page which shows the deplorable state of the road leading to the estate and ranted for a minute.

The host of “Shwar TV” said the rich men in Trassaco are uncivilised and that all they know is sleeping with young girls.

“If you are broke and can't afford a house at Trassaco, do not worry,” she said. “They are uncivilised. Look at road these top Ghanaian rich men use. They ride their luxury cars on this road. This is Trassaco. You shouldn't be jealous of them.”

She continued: “All they know is sleeping with young girls. They pick young girls and use this road to sleep with them. How much will it cost to construct this road? I'm disappointed in the rich men living at Trassaco. Even a poor woman like me has an asphalt road leading to my house.”

She said they are disgraceful and that the case would have been different if it happened in Nigeria.

“You are disgraceful. In Nigeria, only one rich man would spend his money to fix a bad road,” she concluded.

Watch Afia Schwarzenegger descend on rich men of Trassaco below.