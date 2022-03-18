Antoa should kill me if I haven’t received ₵50,000 from Frema Opare – Afia Schwarzenegger (Watch)

“I don’t know why some people are also foolish enough to believe that I would broadcast about monies that politicians have given me, if they really haven’t given me. IF the Chief of Staff had not given me money, there’s no way I would’ve said she has. Let Antoa kill me if I haven’t received any money of that sort.”

She included the New Patriotic Party (NPP) foot soldiers who had released a statement to condemn the supposed donation in her curses.

“Let it also Kill all the party members involved including those who have turned their backs on me, if I’m speaking lies,” she said.

In the video she posted on her Instagram page, the former Television host attacked the NPP for what she described as “a stab in the back.”

“Can you pay me for all the times I campaigned for you? I’m still shocked you could do this because I risked my life to campaign for the NPP.”

Accoriding to Afia, she almost lost her life in a car crash while campaigning for the NPP. She indicated that the party, after assuming office, has neglected an individual who is now bed-ridden as a result of the supposed accident.

“In one of our campaign expeditions, we had an accident and I was on that particular trip with a guy called Awudu. Till date, he has been bed-ridden and the party has abandoned him. The worst part is, till date, the guy’s family thinks the party has given me bundles of money and I have refused to give them their share. The car we had the accident with was even someone’s car.”

In the video, she spat on the floor and asked why the NPP members are talking ill of her because of mere ₵50,000.