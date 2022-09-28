‘Asamoah Gyan is a lazy b*tch’ plus 9 old KiDi tweets that have got him trending

“I heard Mahama will be giving an address later today... Which i think is totally useless,” he said in one the tweets.

In other tweets, KiDi also went after the late President Attah Mills, as he used his ‘ghost’ to describe someone. KiDi’s trolling on the app was not only limited to NDC politicians as in one of the tweets he said “Nana Addo's Face Has Fooled”.

Asamoah Gyan was also not spared by the young KiDi as he passed a damning verdict on his performance as a striker for the Ghana National Football team. “Asamoah Gyan is a lazy bitch chale,” he tweeted.

Nevertheless, in some of the tweets, the now popular Ghanaian singer who is the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, has also praised Asamoah Gyan for his performance.

KiDi's old tweets about Asamoah Gyan Pulse Ghana

It is unclear how the tweets have resurfaced, however, reports have it that some NDC supporters chanced on the old tweets of KiDi trolling John Mahama and have called him out to also call out Nana Addo with the same energy.

See some of the tweets below that have got KiDi trending number on Twitter as he has become a topic of discussion.

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

KiDi’s old tweets that got hon trending Pulse Ghana

All these come amidst KiDi in the middle of promoting his new EP titled '4Play'. The 4-track project was released 23rd September 2022. KiDi has wowed his fans with a spectacular music video for one of the songs on the EP.