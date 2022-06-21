'It was for fun' - Asantewaa apologizes for 'disrespectful' comment on UTV (VIDEO)

Whilst granting an interview on UTV with Hajia Bintu, Wesley Kesse, Jacqueline Mensah, Felicia Osei and Erkua Official about their career as TikTok influencers, Asantawaa said they are hotcakes now with so many calls coming to them lately.

"That's why I say that now it doesn't matter how long you have played your music game. when you drop a song now it is not about your craft unless you bring it to us, if not you will have to sing your song alone," she said and Kesse added, "we are the board of directors, you have to bring it to us".

The comment in the video below has attracted backlash for TikToker and her colleagues.

Responding to her critics, Asantewaa whilst speaking on Pulse One on One today said: "I think people are misquoting me, I was there with Wesley Kesse, and Jacqueline Mensah, if you watch the video we were all having fun".

"You guys know we were all having fun, people don't even understand the fact that a lot goes into writing music, I am not a musician, I can not sing so if I am talking about promotion, I am not saying you are not as a musician," she said.