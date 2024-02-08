ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia promises to introduce digital and streaming platforms for Ghanaian artistes

Dorcas Agambila

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, unveiled plans to support the creative industries at a public address on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Mahamadu Bawumia during his lecture dubbed 'Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future' promised to create digital platforms for Ghanaian artists if he becomes President.

“We will introduce other initiatives such as digital and streaming platforms for our artists to make tourism and the creative arts a growth pole in Ghana,” he said.

In the 2020 Manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the creative industry, the party made a similar promise.

“We will build a digital platform for artists to make their products available to the global market,” the NPP stated.

During his lecture, Dr. Bawumia also promised to build on the Year of Return, Beyond the Return, December in Ghana.

He further touched on alleviating the burden of taxes on the creatives.

“Tax incentives will also be provided for film producers and musicians,” he noted.

Finally, Dr. Bawumia, currently the Vice President of Ghana, said “to boost tourism and job creation, my government will implement an e-visa policy for all international visitors to Ghana to enable visas to be obtained in minutes subject to security and criminal checks."

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has come under serious scrutiny by the creative industry stakeholders for reneging on a number of its promises.

