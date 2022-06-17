Renaissance: This why Beyonce is trending worldwide

Twitter was flooded with tons of tweets about Beyonce yesterday for two major headlines. One being Beyonce announcing her new body of work titled Renaissance and also revealing herself as the cover person for the July issue of British Vogue with sizzling photos from the issues.

You only wake up to these things once in a blue moon, like eclipse, it doesn't happen regularly especially for the beyhives ( Beyoncé's fandom) who have been waiting for Beyonce's seventh album for 6 years now after the release of Lemonade.

This follows the many cryptic hints Beyonce left on her website before the album announcement which got many fans at the edge of their seats as they 'sat' in anticipation waiting for some news.

Music streaming service Tidal, a platform formerly owned by Jay-Z, also announced on Twitter the album would land July 29, with rival companies Spotify and Apple Music tweeting the same news minutes later.

Beyoncé’s announcement of her 7th studio album, RENAISSANCE, garnered over 1.5 million tweets within 24 hours.

Queen Bey's social media accounts had bios updated to read “act I … RENAISSANCE.” days after taking off her profile photos of her socials .

As though that wasn't enough, Beyonce was announced as the cover person for British Vogue's July issue with very high-fashioned photos that got fans stunned to the core.

These news got tongues wagging across the Globe which saw Beyonce in numerous countries twitter trends. The beyhive like myself saw this as an opportunity to prove their loyalty and love for the Queen as they generated many tweets about it.