Beyonce surprises Ghana's Guilty Beatz with flowers and special message

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian producer, Guilty Beatz, has won the heart of Beyonce with a kind gesture and in return, Queen B got something special for him.

Guilty Beatz and Beyonce
Guilty Beatz who doubles as Disc Jockey took delivery of a bouquet from Beyoncé which came with a handwritten message from the American superstar married to Jay Z.

The message on the note details that it is to thank Guilty Beatz for a birthday message he sent to her. The Ghanaian sound engineer earned a friendship with the 'Run The World' singer after he was contacted to produce songs for Beyonce's ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ studio album.

BEYONCE Features SHATTA WALE in LION KING Inspired Soundtrack "Already"

The 'Akwaaba’ hitmaker co-produced the popular Already song featuring Shatta Wale with production credits on two other songs on the album namely, ‘Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)’ by Beyonce, and ‘Keys to The Kingdom’ by Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi.

The pair later met in the U.K at the premiere of the Lion King Movie. However, their relationship seems to have gone beyond just working on the album together as Beyonce confirms she has received a personal birthday gift from Guilty Beatz.

"Thanks for your beautiful birthday message. Your kindness and generosity will always inspire me. Love Beyoncé,” she wrote on the note. It is however unknown the content of the birthday message but it may be big enough to have touched Beyoncé’s heart.

Beyonce sends Guilty Beatz flowers
The mother of three turned 40 years on September 4, 2021, and her fans across the world with global icons like Shatta Wale among others celebrated her on social media. However, it is not everyone receiving flowers from Mrs Carter in return.

Without saying much about what he did to get this attention from B, Guilty Beatz only shared a photo of the bouquet and note on social media with the caption "thank you Beyonce". See his post below.

twitter.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

