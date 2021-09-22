Beyonce surprises Ghana's Guilty Beatz with flowers and special message

The message on the note details that it is to thank Guilty Beatz for a birthday message he sent to her. The Ghanaian sound engineer earned a friendship with the 'Run The World' singer after he was contacted to produce songs for Beyonce's ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ studio album.

The 'Akwaaba’ hitmaker co-produced the popular Already song featuring Shatta Wale with production credits on two other songs on the album namely, ‘Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)’ by Beyonce, and ‘Keys to The Kingdom’ by Tiwa Savage and Mr Eazi.

The pair later met in the U.K at the premiere of the Lion King Movie. However, their relationship seems to have gone beyond just working on the album together as Beyonce confirms she has received a personal birthday gift from Guilty Beatz.

"Thanks for your beautiful birthday message. Your kindness and generosity will always inspire me. Love Beyoncé,” she wrote on the note. It is however unknown the content of the birthday message but it may be big enough to have touched Beyoncé’s heart.

Beyonce sends Guilty Beatz flowers Pulse Ghana

The mother of three turned 40 years on September 4, 2021, and her fans across the world with global icons like Shatta Wale among others celebrated her on social media. However, it is not everyone receiving flowers from Mrs Carter in return.