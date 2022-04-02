Black Sherif discloses father's business, reveals he's from rich home (WATCH)

However, Black Sherif says that's not his case. According to him, he comes from a good home with his parents living in Greece but has a successful business in Ghana.

The rapper cum singer who is out with a new song 'Kwaku The Traveler' was speaking on Okay FM where he decided to speak about his family. "My father's name is Be Bold. My father is in Greece, my mother is in Greece as well," he said.

"I am not Dada ba but my dad is a big man he has money," asked by the host, Abeiku Santana, what his father does, he replied, "he deals in car tyres. When you go to Konongo check him out".