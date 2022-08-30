Blakk Rasta defends Dr UN; says 'he was my mate in KNUST, he was in Kantanga hall'

According to the radio presenter, Dr UN was his mate at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Blakk confirmed this during a recent interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni.

Dr UN and Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

"He was my mate and he was at Katanga Hall, officially called University Hall. In fact, he was also a radio presenter, and I was playing reggae there. I finished in 2001, so this was in 1997. I met him there, the long and short of it all is, he was my mate," he said.

This comes to trash a claim by Deloris Frimpong Manso, host of The Delay Show, who in a tweet dated August 28 said information available to her producers indicated that the self-acclaimed Global Ambassador of UN was not Blakk Rasta's mate.

Delay's tweet Pulse Ghana

Clearing the air, Blakk Rasta said "together we were at Contacto Radio. He basically was always sleeping in the studio. Every time, he will be in the studio, so at a point, I was wondering if he was a student... whether it was his time to work or not, he was always in the studio. Almost like the studio manager. He was reading Social Science and at that time, we used to call him Wyclef. He was always smiling, I never saw him sad".

He continued that "one thing about this guy is that he takes life easy. He is not the type you will say this is how people who go to KNUST or Havard behave. The guy, you are insulting him, he is laughing. He is a flippant, he takes serious things and he jokes with that. So nobody takes him seriously, even on campus, that was how he was but he has his credential, he's not a boastful person...he was my mate not only me, Marcus and Shatta Rako were there".

DR UN shot to fame after he succeeded in giving Sarkodie, Berla Mundi, D-Black, and Nathaniel Attoh among others awards and plaques made of inferior products. The Ghanaian rapper who was suited to the event as a dapper proudly received an empty water bottle as his 'UN Award'.