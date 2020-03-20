The AMVCA 2020 “Best Supporting Actress” winner took it upon herself to help the fight against the pandemic by supplying hand sanitizers and washing soaps to fans who cannot afford or are self-quarantined.

She started giving out the free sanitizers and soaps Wednesday, March 18, and went as far as delivering to people outside Accra.

Below is how she is delivering the hand sanitizers and soaps to her fans;

