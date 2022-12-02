Before the two goals, the Ghanaian National team won a penalty after Mohammed Kudus was fouled in the 18-yards box.
'Dede Ayew should stay in Qatar' - Serwaa Amihere reacts to Black Stars' penalty miss
The third group match for the Ghana Black Stars is underway with Uruguay taking the lead with two goals to nil.
Recommended articles
Captain for the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew, took the spot kick for Ghana but missed scoring as it was saved by Uruguay's goal keeper. Ghanaian soccer fans have since been upset over his miss.
Gh One TV presenter, Serwaa Amiher, sharing her disappointment has asked the Ghanaian player to stay in Qatar. "Dede Ayew should stay in Qatar," she tweeted. In another tweet, she added that "Are you kidding me? He looked too relaxed for that penalty".
So far, Dede Ayew has been substituted for the second half of the World Cup match. However, social media users continue to criticise him for missing the penalty. See the tweets below for what some Ghanaians have been saying.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh