Deportee details issues with Shatta Wale; says 'he pleaded guilty without telling us'

According to the dancehall act, his estranged right-hand man attempted to rape his secretary. Last night on United Showbiz, Deportee detailed his issues with Shatta Wale and revealed that he has abandoned them in their court issue.

Speaking on the show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, Deportee said "we didn't have a problem with him when we were in prison. But when we came out anytime when we go to court they adjourn the case, so later we had some indifference among us".

He continued, "it was Shatta who brought a lawyer and the lawyer was standing for all of us. The last time we went to court for Shatta Wale to get bail, we are four you need to let us know what is going but you didn't let us know and all of the sudden you plead guilty".

During the show monitored by pulse.com.gh, Deportee added that "after he pleaded guilty he got acquitted and discharged and for us, they told us that they have adjourned our case to a different date".

" After a short time when Shatta Wale got discharged, he went to Facebook to write 'now who dey suffer' everyone can go and check. I have a screenshot of it so from that time the thing triggered me. Since then I have to find a way to know what is going, I wanted answers but I didn't get answers," Deportee told Nana Ama McBrown via a telephone interview.

Shatta Wale was arrested with his accomplices, Deportee, Nana Dhope his P.A, and Gangee, for the publication of fake news. This was in connection to a publicity stunt they staged to claim that Shatta Wale was shot dead.