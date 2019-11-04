The event which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre over the weekend saw Seihor win the “Battle of our Time” award but perished shortly after.

According to Myjoyonline, a close source disclosed that the disc jockey died after he was involved in a motor accident.

According to the source, DJ Seihor was on a motorcycle without a helmet when the unfortunate incident happened.

The incident is said to have happened on the Madina-Adentan road in the wee hours of Monday, November 4.

“The thing happened around 2 am”, the source mentioned.

DJ Seihor was praised for his sterling performances at the Ghana DJ Awards Pub Fest and Nominees Jam at Purple Pub.

DJ Seihor also performed at the Ghana DJ Awards ‘Beach Party In Ghana’.

The family of DJ Seihor is yet to make a statement on the sad news.