Don Jazzy devastated; pens emotional letter as he loses his mother to cancer battle

According to Don Jazzy, he is devastated because he has never felt this kind of pain before in his life.

Pulse Nigeria

"I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo. I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her," he wrote.

Detailing how his mother died, the CEO of Mavin Records continued that "she was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer".