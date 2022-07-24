The mother of the Nigerian record producer, Mrs Ajereh, is said to have passed on after battling cancer. Don Jazzy confirmed her death via an emotional Instagram post which has received over 40,000 comments from his fans and sympathizers.
Don Jazzy devastated; pens emotional letter as he loses his mother to cancer battle
Don Jazzy has been hit with tragic news following the death of his mother.
According to Don Jazzy, he is devastated because he has never felt this kind of pain before in his life.
"I lost my sweet mother this morning. The matriarch of our family. My supporter and backbone @indianpicolo. I am beyond devastated. I have never felt pain like this in my life but I am consoled by the good life she lived. She was loved by everyone that ever met her," he wrote.
Detailing how his mother died, the CEO of Mavin Records continued that "she was so strong till the last minute for us even while she battled with cancer".
"I have never typed a more difficult caption in my life. Please pray for our Mums soul to Rest In Peace and for strength for my dad, my siblings, her grandchildren and our entire family to bear this loss," Don Jazzy concluded in the caption below.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh