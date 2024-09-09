Eat at your own risk; Efia Odo warns, reveals 'her restaurant' is no longer hers

To substantiate her claim, she has shared documents online proving her stake in the business.

Efia Odo’s post comes in response to rumours that she has been dismissed from her ‘managerial’ position by the restaurant's real owner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her rival, Sista Afia, was one of the first to raise suspicions about the restaurant's ownership.

There have been widespread speculations that Kobby Sarpong, the owner of Ridge Condos in Kumasi, is the true owner of the restaurant.

Reports suggest that a dispute has arisen between the restaurant’s owner and Efia Odo, leading Mr Sarpong to take over the business operations, including social media marketing.

Efia odo Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Sarpong has since created new social media accounts for the restaurant and instructed followers to disengage from the old accounts created by Efia Odo. These developments have fuelled speculations that Efia Odo might have been removed from her role.

However, in response, the socialite has taken to social media to clarify her position, posting documents with the caption: "My 40% ownership of Eats Avenue Restaurant is very factual and backed by law. I don’t necessarily need to be at the helm of affairs as a proud legal owner. If in doubt, kindly refer to Reg. No. CS033890324 & TIN: C0063837021 on the Ghana Register of Companies records. Thank you."

Shortly afterwards, she took to social media again to announce her disassociation from the restaurant: "I’m no longer affiliated with Eats Avenue. Eat at your own risk. Thank you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions to Efia Odo's revelation

Pulse entertainment gathered a few comments from fans reacting to Efia Odo's decision to disassociate herself from the restaurant:

@NiiWiaboEsq said: "Thought you had 40% shares? And 'Eat at your own risk' is potentially defamatory."

@styles_jp8 wrote: "Thought you said you have 40% shares??? So now you are tarnishing your company's image? I'm confused anuanom."

@0panaa_1 noted: "Them sack company owner ah how?"

ADVERTISEMENT

@GhanaYesu_ remarked: "Few minutes ago, you were saying you own 40%, and now you’re saying you’re not affiliated with Eats Avenue again? This means you’ve sold your percentage so now the only restaurant you have now is your toto?"