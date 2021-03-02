According to the Ghanaian rapper, he has been informed through a spiritual revelation that the Ghanaian singer lost her life because she was practising same-sex relationship.

"Let me tell you what the pastors are not telling you. Let me tell you what God revealed to me. Whether you like it or not, I’ll drop that bombshell. The honest truth is that Ebony was a lesbian and the girl she was with was also a lesbian," Pope Skinny said.

Rapper, Pope Skinny

He continued that ". She was my girl, my friend. I first met Ebony and that girl at KOFAS’s studio. She was then a student at Manfe, MEGIS so I know what I’m saying".

Ebony with her P.A, Franky Kuri

According to Pope Skinny, "there are some villages in Ghana that hate lesbianism. When Ebony travelled to her hometown with Franky, they made love there and they were killed for it,” the rapper alleged in the video below.

Pope Skinny's comment has upset Mr Opoku Kwarteng who is questioning why the rapper would be coming out with information like this at this time. "What has come over him to say this, so that what will happen?" he quizzed.

Speaking during an interview on Kingdom FM, he continued that " it's a shame, he can't trend on this. Sometimes they push to the wall and when react it's unfortunate. Hasn't he seen Ebony's father alive and a guy like him?"

According to Starboy Opoku Kwarteng, Pope Skinny should be mindful of his words. Hear more from him in the video below.