Edem set to make big 'NDC' announcement; fans convinced he wants to be an NDC MP

The flyer with Edem's photo has since been trending on social as fans speculate that the rapper is likely to announce his intention to become an MP on the NDC ticket.

Rapper Edem Pulse Ghana

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Per the timetable outlined by the party on Wednesday, January 18, interested individuals are expected to pick up nomination forms from the party’s website or its headquarters.

Filing of nominations will take place between Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24. The submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

ece-auto-gen

Edem becomes the latest of a few Ghanaian celebrities who have disclosed their political ambitions and joined the opposition National Democratic Congress. It is however unclear which constituency Edem may be eyeing.

This has left fans anxious for Edem's announcement tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before, the 'Nyedzilo' rapper's tweet, actor Fred Nuamah also picked forms to contest the Awayaso West Wuogon NDC primaries. Former 3 Music Boss, Sadiq Abdulai Abu has also announced his intention to contest for the Okaikoi Central seat.