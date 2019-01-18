According to a post sighted by pulse.com.gh on Efia’s Instagram page, she said she is starting work at the Radio Station today, 18th January 2019 and she will be a host of a "U and Me" segment on Abeiku Santana’s drive time show.

Efia who picked her first award as an actress at the just ended 2018 Ghana Movie Awards is not new to carving a career in the media space as the movie industry in recent times has been heading towards collapse.

READ ALSO: I am an intelligent woman who people can't handle her blackness - Fella Makafui

The “Akwabaa” actress known for her risque and bold personality, has been a co-host on Kwese Tv’s “Homerun” show and according to reports gathered by Pulse.com.gh, Efia Odo will still maintain her job at the Tv Station whilst pursuing her Radio career at Okay Fm.

Read Efia's announcement below: