Eugene Osafo Nkansa ‘Nkonkonsa’ involved in car accident (PHOTOS)

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian entertainment blogger, Eugene Osafo Nkansa, has been involved in car accident.

The incident happened in Wednesday dawn whilst the the Ghanaian blogger, popularly known as Nkonkonsa, was driving home after covering the Presec Odade3 Global Presidential Ball at the Grand Arena.

Reports have it that Eugene was heading from the Silver Star Tower road when the other driver, coming from the airport towards the Airport View Hotel, run into him at the infamous Airport Junction intersection.

Eugene Osafo Nkansa was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital, where he was admitted and received treatment for injuries he sustained.

According to close sources, the blogger who is married to actress Victoria Lebene, has been has been treated and discharged. However, Eugene's Benz car is wrecked beyond repairs.

