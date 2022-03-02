Get off social media and seek help; Sandra Ankobiah replies Moesha's bizarre apology

"Sandra I’m very sorry for telling people that you had a boyfriend that was in jail for drugs and I also heard it from people and I never said it to make you look bad, everyone talks about everyone in our industry," she said.

The revelation by repented Moesha came as a comment she dropped on a post by Sandra Ankobiah. In the now-deleted comment available to pulse.com.gh, she continued that "I know you’ve also spoken about me and laughed at my fake designers".

Sharing a prophecy for Sandra Ankobiah as she also mentioned that "I know you love me because God brought you into my life and you will marry my uncle and you two will love each other".

According to her, she will defend Sandra against naysayers because "we both date men for money".

After Moesha's Bizzare apology went viral, Sandra Ankobiah shared photos from her vacation in London and Moesha came to drop another comment to say that "I love you my sister in law. God loves you more".

Replying to her comment, Sandra wrote "@moeshaboduong I love you too my dear, but please get off social media and seek help". Nana Aba also added her two cents to the discussion by saying that all Moesha said about Sandra is a lie.