'We both date men for money' - Moesha Boduong tells Sandra Ankobiah in apology post

"Sandra I’m very sorry for telling people that you had a boyfriend that was in jail for drugs and I also heard it from people and I never said it to make you look bad, everyone talks about everyone in our industry," she said.

Moesha's revelation comes as a comment she said on social media. In the screenshot available to pulse.com.gh, she continued that "I know you’ve also spoken about me and laughed at my fake designers".

Moesha Boduon also dropped a prophecy for Sandra Ankobiah as she also mentioned that "I know you love me because God brought you into my life and you will marry my uncle and you two will love each other.

"No one will ever cheat on their partners and I will pray for God to protect your marriage and God will provide for you and my uncle," she added.

According to Moesha, Sandra will come to help some prisoners to be freed whilst she will also help prostitutes to get jobs. She adds that she will be giving the lawyer more support because both of them have one thing in common, which is dating men for money.

"You will go back to being a lawyer and you will defend prisoners and I will take people out of jail with the help of God Almighty and I will help many prostitutes to find a job and they will love us because we both date men for money and I will defend you because you are my in-law," she concluded.

Sandra Ankobiah has however not reply Moesha's prophecy in the screenshot below.