Ghana creative Emmanuel Whajah shares experience from going on tour with Jason Derulo

Pulse Ghana

Whajah was one of the creatives tasked with documenting the tour, which had his longtime clients Les Twins on the bill.

“On Jason Derulo’s Nu King Tour, my job was to film Les Twins and document everything on this tour in collaboration with Jason Derulo,” Whajah told pulse.com.gh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“I have been working with Larry and Laurent Bourgeois, known as Les Twins, for 10 years and always accompany them on any tour where they need me. This time, they wanted content and a documentary from the production to behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.”

Whajah is also the founder of the creative agency ‘Play The Game’, which has some top footballers and entertainers on its roster.

Pulse Ghana

Since he led the formation of ‘Play The Game’, several sports stars have signed on to the agency, including Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whajah has also worked with several brands and personalities, in his role as a videographer and director.

Pulse Ghana

He explained that working with Les Twins and Jason Derulo involved a lot of travelling but said he enjoyed every moment of it, especially meeting other talented crew members.

“We travelled from city to city on five to six tour buses always four to eight-hour trips and lived from arena to arena,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the creative director and the one who takes care of the social media for the two brothers, it wasn't easy to manage everything because a lot of things happen at the same time, so you have very little to no sleep while you're on tour.

“But it was unique to meet the whole crew and team, different talents and people who have worked with legends like Usher, Beyonce, New Edition and Chris Brown.”