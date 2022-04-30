Gloria Sarfo in tears as she buries her mum; colleagues show up to support (WATCH)

Ever since the actress' mother's demise, she has been experiencing emotional breakdowns and on different occasions asked her followers to pray for her. "I need your prayers right now. A lot running through my mind at the moment. Not pleasant thoughts, I'm scared," Miss Sarfo said three days ago.

In another post, she said "it hurts, it does, really badly. I just don't know how I'm going to cope Gosh," she captioned a post with her late mother. The late Prophetess Ophelia was the Head Pastor of Zion Prayer Ministry and associate pastor of City Temple International.

Today, the actress has to cross another long emotional bridge as she lays her mother to eternal rest. Difficult as it has been for the actress, she broke down countless times at the funeral rites attended by her colleague celebrities and actors.

Gloria Sarfo in tears at mother's funeral Pulse Ghana

Some of the popular faces spotted at the funeral include Roselyn Ngissah, Bibi Bright, Beverly Afaglo, Fiifi Coleman, Martha Ankomah, Peter Ritchie, Linda Abbey, Prrince Williams among others.