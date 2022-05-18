Gospel musician Joseph Matthew says he's not a Christian

In an interview on Hitz FM, the singer said “I am not a Christian, {but} I sing to glorify the name of God and Jesus Christ.”

The 'Hallelujah' singer pointed out that Jesus Christ referred to His followers “disciples” and not “Christians.”

In a bid to substantiate his assertions he said, “a Christian is an individual who belongs to a religious group called Christianity.”

Matthew’s point of view has generated debate among social media users. Some support his claims whereas others describe him as “confused.”

Responding to the section that thinks he is disoriented, the singer said “I think we {are} living in a generation where we are seeking the truth. We are tired of being told what to do. Now we can get the scriptures, we can learn it ourselves.

“If you do not understand what I am saying, you can go and google. Don’t take my word for it. If I am telling the lie, the scriptures are there,” he added.

In his most recent song, ‘Blessed,’ released on the April 23, 2022, the singer is heard singing, "God has already blessed me, I don't need any Holy water on my head."