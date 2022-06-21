RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hamamat Montia shows off baby bump to announce baby number 3 (PHOTOS)

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Hamamat Montia marked Father's Day by showing the manifestation of what makes a man a father.

Channelling out the model in her, the Ghanaian entrepreneur showed off her a new baby bump in unique shots she shared on social media to commemorate Fathers' day.

In the photos, Hamamat posed in a two-piece yellow wrap and blouse that leaves her growing belly on display. "Happy Father’s Day to the Responsible men who make us Good mothers, we love you" she captioned the photo.

"Men are an important part of our society and they must be celebrated," she added. This will become the first time the former Miss Malaika queen is giving hint about expecting a new child.

Hamamat is already a mother to two beautiful girls, Zuri and Sasa. This will be her third child. However, she hasn't disclosed how far she has gone with the pregnancy or if she has already given birth.

Regardless, Her friends and fans have since been congratulating her. "Such a beautiful woman. God bless you and congratulations," an Instagrammer, @l0ndonparis_chick wrote and another , @adeledejak, said "Congratulations sis 💫🙏🏿 wishing you more happiness".

Authors:

Selorm Tali

