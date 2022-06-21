Hamamat Montia shows off baby bump to announce baby number 3 (PHOTOS)

In the photos, Hamamat posed in a two-piece yellow wrap and blouse that leaves her growing belly on display. "Happy Father’s Day to the Responsible men who make us Good mothers, we love you" she captioned the photo.

Hamamat Montia Pulse Ghana

"Men are an important part of our society and they must be celebrated," she added. This will become the first time the former Miss Malaika queen is giving hint about expecting a new child.

Hamamat is already a mother to two beautiful girls, Zuri and Sasa. This will be her third child. However, she hasn't disclosed how far she has gone with the pregnancy or if she has already given birth.

Pulse Ghana