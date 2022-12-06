'He said I was going to blow and die,' Fameye admits Nigel Gaisie's boom and doom prophecy

According to the controversial man of God, the 'Nothing I Get' singer has refused to thank him after his prophecies about his music career came to pass.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie Pulse Ghana

“I prayed for him to be big by the mercies of God, coming back to say thank you, Jesus, bless you prophet of God is even a problem. It’s your birthday, I pray for you in that you will give God his due and appropriate people who as it were, helped you on your way of becoming who you are now; Fameye…PNG.” Nigel Gaisie said in a Facebook.

In an interview on Culture Daily on 3 Music, Fameye has responded to Nigel Gaisie's claim as he admitted that he visited the prophet's church with the hope of a big break in his music career.

"I want to comment on Nigel's case. Yes, I indeed visited his church and he prophesied to me about my death. I don't want to give details but he said I was going to die and added that I was going to blow. I was visiting other churches because I wanted God to cause an elevation in my music career," he said.

He continued that "after his death prophesies, my soul nearly left my body. I even broke up with all my girlfriends. I had about three women at the time. The prophet even gave me the date I was going to die. Recently I was in America when he tweeted that I have been ungrateful to him after his prophecy about me came to pass."

The award-winning Ghanaian songwriter has promised that he will visit Nigel again to settle their difference as he emphasised the prophet's role in his success story.