‘Hypocrisy’ - A Plus descends on Sarkodie for going soft on Nana Addo but hard on Mahama

However, according to A Plus, Sarkodie in the spirit of hypocrisy has made it look like Ghanaians are always going through hard times and also failed to call out Nana Addo like he did to John Mahama.

Taking to Facebook, A Plus said “the hypocrisy..... During John Mahama time as president the hardship was caused by his incompetence abi? Now there is serious hardship under Akufo Addo, instead of telling him the truth you added "we always do" to make you look good before them”.

Further slamming ‘The Masses’ and ‘Inflation’ rapper, the TPP founder added that “when you spoke about hardship under John Mahama didn't "we always do?" Or we were living in San Diego before he became president?”.

