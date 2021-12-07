RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Hypocrisy’ - A Plus descends on Sarkodie for going soft on Nana Addo but hard on Mahama

Selorm Tali

Kwame A Plus is calling out Sarkodie for what he describes as ‘hypocrisy’.

Kwame A Plus

Yesterday the Ghanaian rapper took to Twitter highlight how things are hard in Ghana. “The people are going through it !!! We always do !!! All we ask for is the right environment to hustle/ be productive” he wrote.

However, according to A Plus, Sarkodie in the spirit of hypocrisy has made it look like Ghanaians are always going through hard times and also failed to call out Nana Addo like he did to John Mahama.

Sarkodie drags Mahama Pulse Ghana

Taking to Facebook, A Plus said “the hypocrisy..... During John Mahama time as president the hardship was caused by his incompetence abi? Now there is serious hardship under Akufo Addo, instead of telling him the truth you added "we always do" to make you look good before them”.

Further slamming ‘The Masses’ and ‘Inflation’ rapper, the TPP founder added that “when you spoke about hardship under John Mahama didn't "we always do?" Or we were living in San Diego before he became president?”.

A Plus fires Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

His comments above comes to join the many that has been criticizing Sarkodie over the tweet that went viral.

