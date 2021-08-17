In an interaction with Jessica Opare Saforo on Citi FM, V "if they decide to be corrupt, say they are, it will toll on us. If we decide not to adhere to the regulation they bring, it will come back right at us so indeed I do not think it is the matter of you guys fix the country as in the government".

During the show monitored by pulse.com.gh, 'The President's Daughter' actor detailed that " I think it's a collective effort because if they say let's clean our surroundings and I decide not to do it, it has a lot of repercussions".

"So it's a collective effort, it's not just government fix it, it is we all fix it so I am not taking a stand that we should fix ourselves, neither is it government should fix the country, it is collectively, let's fix the country," Van Vicker.

Pulse Ghana

According to the actor who recently graduated from AUC with a First Class, 21 years after completing SHS, he is particular not to side with the Fix The Country movement or join those who say "Fix Yourself' because of the controversy that comes with joining any of them.