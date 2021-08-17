According to the Ghanaian actor, he believes that fixing the country is a collective effort because both citizens and government officials form the government. " Whatever we do, whatever they do, it has a ripple effect both ways," Van Vicker said.
I am for 'let's fix the country' not #FixTheCountry nor #FixYourself - Van Vicker
Van Vicker has announced a new solo movement as he says he is not for or against the #FixTheCountry campaign.
In an interaction with Jessica Opare Saforo on Citi FM, V "if they decide to be corrupt, say they are, it will toll on us. If we decide not to adhere to the regulation they bring, it will come back right at us so indeed I do not think it is the matter of you guys fix the country as in the government".
During the show monitored by pulse.com.gh, 'The President's Daughter' actor detailed that " I think it's a collective effort because if they say let's clean our surroundings and I decide not to do it, it has a lot of repercussions".
"So it's a collective effort, it's not just government fix it, it is we all fix it so I am not taking a stand that we should fix ourselves, neither is it government should fix the country, it is collectively, let's fix the country," Van Vicker.
According to the actor who recently graduated from AUC with a First Class, 21 years after completing SHS, he is particular not to side with the Fix The Country movement or join those who say "Fix Yourself' because of the controversy that comes with joining any of them.
The actor who says he has political ambitions continued, "that is my stand and I didn't want to go one way or the other because if you throw weight to one side, those who dey the other side go scatter you," and jokingly added that "so I am thinking myself, you know what? This is gonna fix itself".
